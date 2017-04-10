US stocks climb, led by tech and consumer companies
U.S. stocks are starting higher Monday as investors get back to trading after the Easter holiday weekend. Technology companies are making some of the largest gains and industrial and consumer-focused companies are also rising after the Chinese government said that country's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter.
