UPDATE 1-Venezuela bonds crash as pol...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela bonds crash as political standoff escalates

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon fell by more than 3.5 cents to around 46.4 cents on the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Thu Fcvk tRump 29
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar 16 RushFan666 5
News The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises... Mar 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar 8 CodeTalker 2
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,890 • Total comments across all topics: 279,983,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC