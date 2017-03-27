UPDATE 1-Venezuela bonds crash as political standoff escalates
Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation. The price on Venezuela's benchmark $4 billion bond maturing in September 2027 with a 9.25 percent coupon fell by more than 3.5 cents to around 46.4 cents on the dollar, Thomson Reuters data showed.
