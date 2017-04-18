UPDATE 1-Reflation trades of 2016 deflate with remarkable speed
Stocks, bond yields and the dollar are all falling, yield curves are flattening and sterling is marching higher. The "reflation" trades of 2016 that were supposed to mark a turning point in global markets are fading.
