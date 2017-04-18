Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares edged higher on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staples stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3 percent by 0730GMT.
