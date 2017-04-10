U.S. stocks open higher; European markets closed for holiday
Stocks open in the green, shaking off geopolitical tensions as markets look to bounce back from last week's 1.1% decline in the S&P 500; Dow +0.3% , S&P and Nasdaq +0.2% . Asian equity markets began the week on a mixed note, with Japan's Nikkei +0.1% but China's Shanghai Composite closing -0.7% ; European bourses are closed for Easter Monday.
