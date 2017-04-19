U.S. stocks bounce back, led by banks and auto parts makers
U.S. stocks rebounded Wednesday as strong results from Morgan Stanley and rising bond yields sent banks and other financial companies higher. Carmakers and auto parts companies advanced, but investors sold high-dividend companies as bond yields increased.
