Trump's pledges and rants that have affected shares and markets
Donald Trump's election pledges and Twitter rants have moved markets and affected corporate stocks. Here we take a look at how the US president's first 100 days in office have had an impact on the business world: Stock markets continued to climb following Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, having already risen following the presidential election in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC