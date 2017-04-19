Toronto stock market index down a nud...

Toronto stock market index down a nudge, weighed down by falling gold

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: 680News

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.87 points to 15,620.70 after 90 minutes of trading. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 22.87 points to 20,500.41, the S&P 500 index added 6.52 points to 2,348.71 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 36.24 points to 5,885.71.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M... Tue BOB 1
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Apr 17 Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Apr 16 CodeTalker 31
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar '17 RushFan666 5
News The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mitt Romney
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,056 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC