Toronto stock market index down a nudge, weighed down by falling gold
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 1.87 points to 15,620.70 after 90 minutes of trading. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 22.87 points to 20,500.41, the S&P 500 index added 6.52 points to 2,348.71 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 36.24 points to 5,885.71.
