Taiwan stocks rise, taking cues from overseas markets
TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday, mainly taking cues from overseas markets, but continued their choppy trading as investors await fresh economic data. The main TAIEX index was up 0.6 percent at 9,773.76 as of 0142 GMT, after closing almost flat in the previous session.
