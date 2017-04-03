Stocks flat, dollar dips on retail data
Energy and financial stocks have helped keep the Australian market flat at lunchtime following early investor nervousness and the release of mixed building approvals and retail sales data. At 1200 AEST on Monday, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 0.01 per cent, or 0.6 points, at 5,864.3. The energy sector was down, with Woodside Petroleum down 0.5 per cent to $31.93, Oil Search flat at $7.22 and Santos 1.5 per cent lower at $3.745.
