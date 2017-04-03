RPT-Templeton's Hasenstab buys Ghana'...

RPT-Templeton's Hasenstab buys Ghana's cedi bonds - source

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Franklin Templeton's high-profile bond fund manager Michael Hasenstab has taken a "substantial" position in Ghana's cedi-denominated government bonds via this week's jumbo debt auction, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The investment by Hasenstab, whose flagship $41 billion Templeton Global Bond fund seeks to pick up out-of-favour credits and made successful contrarian punts on Ireland and Hungary in recent years, is a boon for Ghana as the new government tries to stabilise the economy and review terms of an International Monetary Fund loan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Mar 30 Fcvk tRump 29
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar 16 RushFan666 5
News The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises... Mar 15 Jeff Brightone 1
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar 8 CodeTalker 2
News The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,007 • Total comments across all topics: 280,078,499

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC