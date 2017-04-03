RPT-Templeton's Hasenstab buys Ghana's cedi bonds - source

Franklin Templeton's high-profile bond fund manager Michael Hasenstab has taken a "substantial" position in Ghana's cedi-denominated government bonds via this week's jumbo debt auction, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The investment by Hasenstab, whose flagship $41 billion Templeton Global Bond fund seeks to pick up out-of-favour credits and made successful contrarian punts on Ireland and Hungary in recent years, is a boon for Ghana as the new government tries to stabilise the economy and review terms of an International Monetary Fund loan.

