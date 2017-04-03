RPT-Templeton's Hasenstab buys Ghana's cedi bonds - source
Franklin Templeton's high-profile bond fund manager Michael Hasenstab has taken a "substantial" position in Ghana's cedi-denominated government bonds via this week's jumbo debt auction, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. The investment by Hasenstab, whose flagship $41 billion Templeton Global Bond fund seeks to pick up out-of-favour credits and made successful contrarian punts on Ireland and Hungary in recent years, is a boon for Ghana as the new government tries to stabilise the economy and review terms of an International Monetary Fund loan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Mar 30
|Fcvk tRump
|29
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar 8
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC