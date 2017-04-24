PRECIOUS-Gold falls as stocks gain after French election result
April 24 Gold fell nearly 1 percent on Monday to its weakest in two weeks after centrist Macron led the first round of voting in the French presidential election, boosting stocks and triggering a sell-off of safe-haven bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.9 percent to $1,273.15 per ounce by 0057 GMT.
