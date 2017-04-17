Monday markets: Peso-dollar rate at P49.54; stocks decline
The Philippine peso-US dollar exchange rate at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corporation closed at P49.54, weaker than Wednesday's rate at P49.43. At the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reference exchange rate bulletin, the exchange rate settled at P49.67 to the greenback.
