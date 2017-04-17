Miners, oil a drag on European shares
Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent, while sterling strength weighed on Britain's FTSE 100 which fell 0.6 percent.
