Miners, oil a drag on European shares

8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Commodity-linked stocks weighed on European shares on Tuesday in a choppy start to the session, with the main pan-European index unable to hold initial gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent, while sterling strength weighed on Britain's FTSE 100 which fell 0.6 percent.

