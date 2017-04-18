Miners, energy and banks drag shares lower
The share market has fallen after the heavily weighted mining, energy and banking sectors were sold off amid commodity price falls and global political concerns. The benchmark S&P/ASX200 dropped 0.9 per cent, led by losses from the mining companies after iron ore slumped 3.7 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|20 hr
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC