Miners, earnings support European shares; French stocks under pressure ahead of election
European shares advanced in early deals on Friday, though France's benchmark CAC 40 declined slightly ahead of the first round of voting in the French presidential election. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 percent, on track to mark its third session of straight gains, while France's CAC fell 0.4 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC