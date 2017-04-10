Mideast Stocks-U.S. 9/11 lawsuit against Saudi banks main drag, NBK up on Q1 earnings beat
Saudi Arabia's two largest listed banks were the main drag on the index in early trade on Sunday on news that U.S. insurers have filed a lawsuit against the lenders over the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, while National Bank of Kuwait rose on strong first quarter results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|14 hr
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC