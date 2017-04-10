Mideast Stocks-U.S. 9/11 lawsuit agai...

Mideast Stocks-U.S. 9/11 lawsuit against Saudi banks main drag, NBK up on Q1 earnings beat

Reuters

Saudi Arabia's two largest listed banks were the main drag on the index in early trade on Sunday on news that U.S. insurers have filed a lawsuit against the lenders over the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, while National Bank of Kuwait rose on strong first quarter results.

