Mideast Stocks-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi stocks rose in heavy volumes on Sunday as investors cheered news that King Salman had issued a royal decree restoring financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel, while Egypt fell steeply on profit taking. The allowances were reduced last September as part of austerity measures due to low oil prices.
