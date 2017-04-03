Mideast Stocks-Egypt stocks fall on b...

Mideast Stocks-Egypt stocks fall on bomb blasts, most Mideast markets down

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Egyptian stocks fell on Sunday, hurt by bomb blasts in the country, while most other Middle East stock markets also ended lower as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. Some of the Middle East markets started the day in positive territory as higher oil prices briefly offset concerns about a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base, but lost momentum as the day progressed.

