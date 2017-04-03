Mideast Stocks-Egypt stocks fall on bomb blasts, most Mideast markets down
Egyptian stocks fell on Sunday, hurt by bomb blasts in the country, while most other Middle East stock markets also ended lower as geopolitical tensions weighed on investor sentiment. Some of the Middle East markets started the day in positive territory as higher oil prices briefly offset concerns about a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base, but lost momentum as the day progressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Mar 30
|Fcvk tRump
|29
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC