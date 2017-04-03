Markets Right Now: Stocks edge lower in early trading
In earnings news, lighting maker Acuity Brands is down 12 per cent after its profit and sales were weaker than expected. Retailer Conn's is up 28 per cent on strong earnings and a partnership with Progressive Leasing, which will provide financing to customers.
