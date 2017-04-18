Market nerves' over snap poll tempered by hopes of clarity after election
The pound continued to trade at a six-month high against the US dollar as investors took an optimistic view of Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for a general election in June. Sterling was down 0.2% against the US dollar, but was still at its highest level since the start of October at 1.281.
