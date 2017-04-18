Market Close: NZ stocks inch higher
New Zealand stocks edged higher as interest in high-yielding stocks including Trustpower and several property companies was offset by some portfolio reshuffling after the Oceania Healthcare initial public offering weighed on stocks such as Ryman Healthcare and Summerset Group. The S&P/NZX 50 index increased 3.8 points, or 0.05 percent, to 7,233.6. Within the index, 18 stocks fell, 20 rose and 12 were unchanged.
