Market Close: NZ stocks gain

New Zealand shares rose, as Fletcher Building benefited from government plans to beef up infrastructure spending, A2 Milk continued to climb after upbeat guidance and SkyCity Entertainment Group and Xero continued to recover as jitters around European elections and geopolitical tensions abated. The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 19 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,354.62.

