Le Pen win in France could hit markets, endanger the euro
Markets are mostly expecting a pro-euro candidate such as former economy minister Emmanuel Macron to win. And that leaves room for a very sharp drop in markets - and a blow to the longer-term prospects for the survival of the euro - if the winner turns out to be National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, who wants to take her country out of the common currency and the European Union.
