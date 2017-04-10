Japanese stocks eke out gains in holi...

Japanese stocks eke out gains in holiday-thinned trade

5 hrs ago

Japanese stocks eked out small gains in thin and choppy trade on Monday, with retail investors hunting for small-to-mid cap stocks in the absence of foreign investors due to the Easter holiday. The Nikkei 225 share average opened lower and moved closer to near five-month lows in the morning, after the dollar fell on rising tensions over North Korea, hurting such exporters as automakers on worries that a strong yen would eat into their earnings.

