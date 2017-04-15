Japan Weighs Plans for S. Korea Evacuation
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives before dinner at Mar-a Lago resort in Palm Beach Fla. In recent weeks Trump has moved away from his tough campaign Against this backdrop, South Korean stocks closed the week down 0.64 percent, while the local currency dropped 10.3 Korean won against the USA dollar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC