Here's why the dollar could defy Trump and keep marching higher
President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Wednesday that the US dollar had become too strong. Larry Fink, the head of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, seemed to concur with Trump when, according to Bloomberg, he told an audience in Washington, DC, on Wednesday night that the strong dollar was one reason for slow economic growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Mar 30
|Fcvk tRump
|29
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC