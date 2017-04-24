Healthy profits push stocks higher yet; Nasdaq crosses 6,000 new
More big businesses joined the earnings parade Tuesday, saying their profits were even larger in the first three months of the year than analysts were expecting, including Caterpillar and McDonald's. The gains put U.S. indexes on track to add to their big gains from Monday.
