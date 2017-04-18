Global Markets-Oil falls more than 3 pct; energy drags down stocks
Oil prices dropped more than 3 percent on Wednesday following a surprise increase in gasoline inventories, and declines in energy shares weighed on U.S. stocks. The dollar recovered from recent weakness against the euro EUR= and the safe-haven yen JPY= , while sterling was off six-month highs hit after Britain's prime minister on Tuesday called for a snap election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Tue
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC