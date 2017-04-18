Global finance officials argue benefits of free trade
The world's major economies are united in their belief that free trade delivers healthy economic growth. But they also agree that more needs to be done for those left behind, and the new Trump administration is letting it be known that it intends to make sure that America's trade deals are fair for US workers.
