Gains for industrial and materials companies lift US stocks
U.S. stocks are off to another strong start Thursday morning as solid earnings from railroad operator CSX and paint and coatings maker Sherwin-Williams send companies that make and sell basic materials higher. Banks are also gaining ground after more of them report solid earnings and as bond yields rise, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.
