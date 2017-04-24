French stocks hit 9-month high as earnings power European shares

LONDON, April 26 French blue chips hit a fresh 9-year high on Wednesday, helped by a surge in the shares of luxury group Kering after it reported strong sales, while European regional indexes hovered near a 20-month peak. The pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark ended the session up 0.5 percent as luxury stocks and financials underpinned gains, supported by a wave of earnings results that largely outperformed market expectations.

