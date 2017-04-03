European shares inch up after choppy day helped by oil stocks

LONDON, April 4 The muted start to the second quarter continued on Tuesday with European shares ending a choppy session slightly in positive territory as gains in oil-related stocks and miners more than offset weakness in the autos sector. The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.2 percent, while the resources-heavy FTSE 100 outperformed and was up 0.5 percent.

