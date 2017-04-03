European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
LONDON, April 5 European shares struggled to find direction on Wednesday, making slight gains as strength in oil and basic resource stocks outweighed weaker autos and healthcare sectors. Euro zone businesses had their best quarter in six years, construction purchasing managers' indexes showed, with individual countries' data also improving, indicating broad-based growth in economies across Europe.
