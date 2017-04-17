Emerging Markets-Turkish lira, bonds firm after Erdogan victory
LONDON, April 18 The Turkish lira firmed and sovereign dollar bond prices rose on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan's victory in a referendum that handed him sweeping powers, while emerging equities fell as geopolitical tensions dampened risk appetite. The lira strengthened 0.2 percent but was still off a two-week high hit on Monday after a narrow victory for Erdogan in Turkey's referendum on constitutional reform.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Mon
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Sun
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC