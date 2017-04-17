Emerging Markets-Turkish lira, bonds firm after Erdogan victory

LONDON, April 18 The Turkish lira firmed and sovereign dollar bond prices rose on Tuesday after President Tayyip Erdogan's victory in a referendum that handed him sweeping powers, while emerging equities fell as geopolitical tensions dampened risk appetite. The lira strengthened 0.2 percent but was still off a two-week high hit on Monday after a narrow victory for Erdogan in Turkey's referendum on constitutional reform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.