Emerging Markets-Global politics hit emerging stocks, currencies
Tensions around the Middle East and the Korean peninsula weighed on emerging markets on Monday, with stocks extending losses for a third day and currencies weakening against the dollar. Investors have grown increasingly nervous after last week's U.S. attack on a Syrian air base which Russia and Iran said had crossed a "red line", though top aides of President Donald Trump aired differing views on where Washington's policy was heading.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Mar 30
|Fcvk tRump
|29
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC