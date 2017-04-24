Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks, FX ...

Emerging Markets-Emerging stocks, FX jump as French vote whets risk appetite

Emerging assets shifted up a gear on Monday as markets cheered the French election results, pushing developing stocks to a near-three week high and sending most emerging currencies surging against the dollar and euro. Sunday's election saw centrist and market favourite Emmanuel Macron take a big stride towards the French presidency, winning the first round and lining up a showdown against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a May 7 run-off vote.

