Emerging Markets-China data, weak dollar send Em stocks to 1-week high

A weaker U.S. dollar and a fall in Treasury yields helped emerging market assets advance on Thursday, with stocks up at one-week highs and set for a second straight week of gains. U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the dollar was too strong and he would like to see U.S. interest rates stay low pushed the dollar 0.5 percent lower against a basket of currencies while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to a five-month low.

