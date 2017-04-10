Emerging Markets-China data, weak dollar send Em stocks to 1-week high
A weaker U.S. dollar and a fall in Treasury yields helped emerging market assets advance on Thursday, with stocks up at one-week highs and set for a second straight week of gains. U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the dollar was too strong and he would like to see U.S. interest rates stay low pushed the dollar 0.5 percent lower against a basket of currencies while 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell to a five-month low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Mar 30
|Fcvk tRump
|29
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC