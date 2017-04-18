Em Asia FX-Rupiah slips on Jakarta election result; other Asian currencies lower
Purnama or Ahok as he is popularly known, who was seen as a foreign-friendly candidate, lost Wednesday's election by a huge margin, a surprise as most opinion polls had pointed to a neck and neck race between the two candidates. The rupiah opened 0.19 percent lower versus the dollar on Thursday, following a market holiday on Wednesday, and fell further during the morning session in reaction to the election results.
