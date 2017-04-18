Election news gives sterling a boost

Election news gives sterling a boost

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

The pound surged to a two-and-a-half month high, while the FTSE 100 slumped to a nine-week low after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a general election would take place on June 8. The news sent sterling up more than 0.6% against the US dollar to trade at 1.264, recovering from a 0.3% drop just hours earlier, and marking its highest level since the start of February. The pound has hit 10-week high against the dollar on UK's snap election announcement https://t.co/3w67MTJK5M pic.twitter.com/b8xFTd7AMn Sterling's strength sent the FTSE 100 lower, dropping 1.6% or around 116 points to 7,210 points, its lowest level in over nine weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Financial Markets Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09) Mon Bryce Knorr 180
News Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse Sun CodeTalker 31
News Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks Mar 28 COLONY in a COUNTRY 2
News After Trump rally, equity investors move into h... Mar 24 Retribution 6
News UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ... Mar '17 RushFan666 5
News The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises... Mar '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses Mar '17 CodeTalker 2
See all Financial Markets Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Financial Markets Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC