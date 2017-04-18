Election news gives sterling a boost

The pound surged to a two-and-a-half month high, while the FTSE 100 slumped to a nine-week low after Prime Minister Theresa May announced a general election would take place on June 8. The news sent sterling up more than 0.6% against the US dollar to trade at 1.264, recovering from a 0.3% drop just hours earlier, and marking its highest level since the start of February. The pound has hit 10-week high against the dollar on UK's snap election announcement https://t.co/3w67MTJK5M pic.twitter.com/b8xFTd7AMn Sterling's strength sent the FTSE 100 lower, dropping 1.6% or around 116 points to 7,210 points, its lowest level in over nine weeks.

