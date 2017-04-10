Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
LONDON, April 11 A sharp drop in shares of Apple-supplier Dialog Semiconductor dominated trading in otherwise muted European stock markets on Tuesday as a shortened week and risk-off sentiment kept investors from making big bets. The pan-European STOXX 600 ended flat as gains in the luxury goods sectors offset weakness in chipmakers and financials.
