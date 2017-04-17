Currencies: Dollar weakens as North Korean tensions take center stage
The dollar weakened on Monday as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continued to escalate following an unsuccessful missile launch ordered by the country's leader, Kim Jong-Un, over the weekend. , a measure of the greenback's strength against a basket of six rival currencies, softened 0.3% to 100.27, while the WSJ Dollar Index traded at A 108.46, compared with A 108.64 late Friday in New York, as the yen tends to draw safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty.
