Currencies: Dollar weakens as North Korean tensions take center stage

6 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The dollar weakened on Monday as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea continued to escalate following an unsuccessful missile launch ordered by the country's leader, Kim Jong-Un, over the weekend. , a measure of the greenback's strength against a basket of six rival currencies, softened 0.3% to 100.27, while the WSJ Dollar Index traded at A 108.46, compared with A 108.64 late Friday in New York, as the yen tends to draw safe-haven demand amid geopolitical uncertainty.

