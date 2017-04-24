Cee Markets-Polish stocks hit 22-month high, though France impact fades
Stocks and currencies in the region jumped earlier this week after centrist Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French presidential elections on Sunday, lessening the risk of a shift to the far right. That rally lost steam by Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don't care about the French election? Your 401(...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|2
|Why Lowe's Companies Inc. Stock Rose 11% Last M...
|Apr 18
|BOB
|1
|Loan Against S. K. R. (May '09)
|Apr 17
|Bryce Knorr
|180
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Apr 16
|CodeTalker
|31
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar '17
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar '17
|RushFan666
|5
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC