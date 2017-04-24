Cee Markets-Kuna rises as revenues, risk appetite outweigh politics
Other regional currencies also rose, still riding the wave of centrist Emmanuel Macron's win on Sunday in the first-round of France's presidential election - seen as a vote for stability and staying in the European Union. The kuna had sunk on Thursday after Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic fired ministers from his junior coalition partner, saying they had failed to support the finance minister in his handling of a corporate crisis.
