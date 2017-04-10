Canada Stocks-TSX rises with energy stocks as oil prices gain
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed. The heavyweight energy group climbed 1.2 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd adding 1.6 percent to C$45.33 and Encana Corp up 2.2 percent at C$15.89, as a shutdown at Libya's largest oilfield and political tensions in the Middle East supported prices.
