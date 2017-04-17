Canada Stocks-TSX notches biggest gain in six weeks as banks, miners gain

TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index posted its biggest gain in more than six weeks on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth. The heavyweight financials group jumped 1.4 percent as bond yields recovered somewhat from multi-month lows, with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 2.1 percent at C$66.20 and Bank of Nova Scotia adding 1.5 percent to C$77.14.

