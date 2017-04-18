Canada Stocks-TSX ends higher as CP Rail, mining shares gain
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday after shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd jumped on an upbeat earnings report and mining shares benefited from a gain in commodity prices. Canadian Pacific was one of the most influential gainers on the index, adding 2.6 percent to C$207.26 after it reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit.
