Be careful if you're betting tax changes will boost stocks

13 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Investors have pinned high hopes on President Donald Trump's tax reform proposals, and that's one of the reasons stocks have soared since Trump's election in November. But there's reason for caution: it's not clear if Washington will deliver as much as investors want, and if there are big changes to the tax code, there may be losers as well as winners.

