Bank stocks' rally threatened by slower loan growth
Strong first-quarter earnings may not be enough to sustain a rally in bank shares that has been a primary driver of overall stock market gains since the U.S. presidential election, as slower loan growth dents investor enthusiasm for the sector. Earnings on Thursday for major banks JP Morgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo beat expectations, but each showed evidence of slower loan growth.
