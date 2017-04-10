Asian stocks slip, yen and gold rise as global risks weigh
Most Asia stock markets retreated Wednesday as rising geopolitical risks kept investors on edge, with Japanese shares leading the decline after the strengthening yen crossed a key level. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index tumbled 1.2 percent to 18,516.04 after the dollar fell under 110 yen for the first time in five months, pressuring the country's exporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Financial Markets Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stocks sink as 'Trump trade' flips into reverse
|Mar 30
|Fcvk tRump
|29
|Arnold Schneider's Best-Performing Stocks
|Mar 28
|COLONY in a COUNTRY
|2
|After Trump rally, equity investors move into h...
|Mar 24
|Retribution
|6
|UPDATE 1-Hospital stocks fall after Republican ...
|Mar 16
|RushFan666
|5
|The Latest: Stocks turn higher after Fed raises...
|Mar 15
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street losses
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
|The Coffee Price Could Double In The Next 12 Mo...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Financial Markets Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC