Asian stocks slip, yen and gold rise as global risks weigh

Most Asia stock markets retreated Wednesday as rising geopolitical risks kept investors on edge, with Japanese shares leading the decline after the strengthening yen crossed a key level. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock index tumbled 1.2 percent to 18,516.04 after the dollar fell under 110 yen for the first time in five months, pressuring the country's exporters.

